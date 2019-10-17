|
|
PETER PAUL SMITH, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to join his wife, Edna, on October 12, 2019. He was born May 29, 1934, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Carl and Nellie Smith. He spent his life providing for his family, his church and running various recycling businesses. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna, siblings, Sammy, Glory (McClanahan), Hobart, June (McClanahan), Dan and Bill Smith. He is survived by one brother, Jim; children, Paul, Sandy, Susan, Lisa (Wilson), Bruce and Karen (Moritz); grandchildren, Shane, Jessie, Michael, Drew, Jenna, Jason, Mark, Kirk, Hannah, Nicholas, Leeanne, Christopher, Caleb and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Kristofer, Grace, Elijah, Madelynn, Tobey, Brianna, Devin, Lynlee, Owen, Bailey, Gianna and Amelia. He will be dearly missed by his best friend, Ed. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the ASPCA at http://www.aspca.org/donate. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until service time on Friday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019