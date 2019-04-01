The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Milton Baptist Church
PETER WESLEY MORRISON


PETER WESLEY MORRISON, 60, of Milton, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born March 2, 1959, in Iosco, Michigan, a son of the late Robert Ford Morrison and Shirley Blanche Stone Morrison. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Siglin Morrison; two sons, Keenen and Kane Morrison; two sisters, Mary Topping and Linda Meadows; five brothers, Jimmy Giffin, Bob Morrison, Joe Morrison, Hank Morrison and Bobby J. Morrison; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Tracy Mills officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Following the service, the family will gather at Milton Baptist Church. The angels sang at 5:56 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019. He was ready to meet his Maker. He fought until the end. He walked many miles upon this Earth. God knew his path and choices and all his thoughts. None other. His next walk will be on the Golden Streets. He will be missed dearly.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019
