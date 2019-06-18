|
PHEOBE JO HANKINS, 81, of Ironton, widow of William A. Hankins, died June 13. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shoe Box Ministries, c/o Zoar Missionary Baptist Church, 1009 Marion Pike, Coal Grove, Ohio 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 18, 2019
