PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
View Map
PHEOBE JO HANKINS

PHEOBE JO HANKINS, 81, of Ironton, widow of William A. Hankins, died June 13. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shoe Box Ministries, c/o Zoar Missionary Baptist Church, 1009 Marion Pike, Coal Grove, Ohio 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 18, 2019
