PHILIP C. BARNETTE, 67, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Carolyn Bryant Barnette, died Sept. 18. He retired from Labors Local #83 in Portsmouth, Ohio. A private family memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Amy for Africa at www.amyforafrica.com or AFA, 816 23rd St., Ashland, KY 41101. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019
