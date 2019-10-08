Home

PHILIP W. DERR

PHILIP W. DERR, 22, of Louisa, Ky., son of Debbie Bartley and Philip Derr, died Oct. 6. He was a security guard at Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 10, New Friendship United Baptist Church; burial in Webb Cemetery. Visitation after 6 p.m. Oct. 8. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., to help with funeral expenses. Those attending are requested to wear Pittsburgh Steelers clothing.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019
