







PHILLIP CLAY, 68, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born January 18, 1951, in Lenore, W.Va., a son of the late Otis and Hazel Marcum Clay. One son, Todd Anthony Clay, and several siblings also preceded him in death. He was a retired painter in the maintenance department at Marshall University and a member of the Jesus Church of South Point, Ohio. Mr. Clay is survived by his wife, Diana Null Clay of South Point; one daughter, Sarah Clay of Huntington; one son, Phillip Scott Clay of South Point; three sisters, Doris Cueva, Melda Trogdon and Brenda Means; five grandchildren, Destiny McCulloch, Sierra McCulloch, Tayte Allen Lee Combs, Zachary Todd Clay and Alyssa Marie Clay; five great-grandchildren. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary. By Mr. Clay's request, there will be no funeral services, and cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Jesus Church, 9136 County Road 1, Private Drive 10, South Point, OH 45680. www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary