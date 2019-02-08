The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
PHOEBE ANN EDMUNDS, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was born on January 7, 1956, in Cabell County, a daughter of Pat Clagg and the late Mick Edmunds and stepmother Clora Edmunds. In addition to her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Twila Edmunds Reynolds; one granddaughter, Hope Reynolds; companion, Denver Nichols; two sisters, Lena Jordan and Delsia Edmunds; two brothers, Timothy Edmunds (Rhonda) and James "Bub" Clagg; nieces and nephews, Joey Shull, Crystal Strunk, Andrew Edmunds, Matthew Edmunds (Clara), Nathanael Edmunds, Tabitha Clagg and Tyler Clagg. At Phoebe's request, she will be cremated and there will be no visitation or services. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019
