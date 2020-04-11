Home

PHYLLIS ANN PENNINGTON SIMPSON, 90, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Robert Kenneth Simpson, died April 9 in Riverview Medical Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. She retired from Humana Hospital of Louisa as a Laboratory Manager. Burial will be in Vaughn Family Cemetery, Louisa, Ky.; a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to First United Methodist Church of Louisa. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2020
