PHYLLIS K. JENKINS, 81, of Barboursville, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was born May 5, 1938, in Ironton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Eloise Mannon; and two grandchildren, Joseph Jenkins and Shannon Dishman. She was an employee of the Village Inn and Shonet's Café. She is survived by four daughters, Faye Bays, Debora Casey, Karen Pennington and Phillippa Jenkins; one son, George E. Jenkins Jr.; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 10, 2019