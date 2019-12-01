The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
PHYLLIS MILES GOULD


1921 - 2019
PHYLLIS MILES GOULD, 98, of Huntington, widow of Edwin F. Gould, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital Main, Hospice Unit, Lexington, Ky. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Don Walker officiating. Entombment will follow in the Last Supper Mausoleum, White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Born November 27, 1921, in Huntington, she was the daughter of the late John Walter and Clara Maude Miles Black. In addition to her husband and parents, two sisters, Claire Margaret Thomas and Lillian Gibson, also preceded her in death. Survivors include two grandsons, Matthew Cox of Huntsville, Ala., and Christopher Cox of Lexington, Ky.; and several nephews. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
