|
|
|
PHYLLIS PAULINE FRY PERNESTTI, 70, of Willow Wood, Ohio, widow of Lawrence Frederick Pernestti, died July 4 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. She had worked at Wilson's Sporting Goods and retired as a middle school Intervention Specialist at Rock Hill Schools. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Wilgus Fairview Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Wilgus Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 7, 2019