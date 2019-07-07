Home

POWERED BY

Services
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS PERNESTTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS PAULINE FRY PERNESTTI

Send Flowers
PHYLLIS PAULINE FRY PERNESTTI Obituary




PHYLLIS PAULINE FRY PERNESTTI, 70, of Willow Wood, Ohio, widow of Lawrence Frederick Pernestti, died July 4 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. She had worked at Wilson's Sporting Goods and retired as a middle school Intervention Specialist at Rock Hill Schools. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Wilgus Fairview Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Wilgus Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries