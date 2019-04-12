







PHYLLIS R. HAZELETT, 91, died in her home on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was born October 10, 1927, in Huntington, to the late Joe and Emma Lou Johnson Reynolds. Phyllis worked as a beautician at Marylou's and also taught at the 3B School of Beauty in Newark, Ohio, before retiring. She loved to golf and ski. Following her husband's career path, she lived in many locations around the world including the Canal Zone in the Republic of Panama; Aurora, Colorado; and Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, before returning to Newark, Ohio, to be closer to family. Phyllis is survived by her son, Danny Martin of Heath; granddaughter, Diane Watson (Todd) of Newark, Ohio; great-granddaughters, Brittney Watson of Pataskala, Ohio, Courtney (Jonathan) Wade of Columbus, Ohio. She was blessed with two great-great-grandchildren, Nora Miltimore and Perseus Wade. She is also survived by her siblings, Dana Carnes of Pennsylvania, Donna Sexton of Ohio, and a brother, Herbert (Jo-Ann) Reynolds of Maryland; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted E. Hazelett; siblings, Juanita Halstead, Dorothy Barlow, Deleda Meadows, Everett "Sparky" Reynolds, Betty Myers, Reba Poole, Emma Danise Niday and Norma Reffitt. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Reverend Herbert Reynolds officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Sincere thanks to Home Instead and Generations Hospice of Newark. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Generations Hospice, 65 McMillen Drive, Suite 503, Newark, OH 43055.