PHYLLIS TOMBLIN, 86, of Kenova, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton, Ohio. Graveside service was held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Greasy Ridge Cemetery in Dunlow, W.Va., with Rev. Scott Byard officiating. She was born June 26, 1933, the daughter of the late Tom and Eva Workman Manns. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lacy Tomblin, brothers, Dallas, Arnold, Billy, Ollie, OJ and Ralph Manns, and sisters, Violet Workman and Ada Manns. She retired from Wilson Construction Company. She is survived by her son, Albert "Tom" Tomblin (Shelia); her grandchildren, Chris Tomblin (Cara), Stephanie Tomblin-Bell (Greg) and Jessica Frye (Shannon); her great-grandchildren, Nicholas Tomblin, Mia Tomblin and Hunter Frye; son, Boyd Tomblin; siblings, Clovis Manns, Jean Vance, Sarah Salyers, and sisters-in-law, Gladys Kinser and Altha Manns; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Close to Home, Community Hospice and Sanctuary of Ohio for her excellent care. Rollins Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020