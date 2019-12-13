The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
POLLY ANN MORRISON


1942 - 2019
POLLY ANN MORRISON Obituary

POLLY ANN MORRISON, 77, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Chuck Elkins. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. She was born July 29, 1942, in Huntington, a daughter of the late William "Bill" and Avis Fern Davis Dailey. She was a long-time member of Sunrise Temple Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Frankie Morrison and brothers Dalvin Dailey and Dalton Dailey. She is survived by her daughter, Penny Conner (Danny) of Culloden; sons David Morrison (Tonya) of Barboursville and Michael Morrison (Marcie) of Culloden; loving sister Beverly Copley of Barboursville; six grandchildren, Justin Conner (Tabitha Linville), Jeremy Conner (Rachel), Blake Morrison, Braxton Morrison, Lindsay Morrison and Courtney Morrison; one great-grandchild, Aubrey Conner; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to Hospice of Huntington and Dr. Pinson and staff for their loving care. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019
