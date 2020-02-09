|
On February 7, 2020, POLLY JANE MAYO SMITH passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Polly was a devoted mother and grandmother. She worked hard throughout her life to bring joy to everyone she met. She was a member of Huntington Christian Church. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones and friends. She was born September 30, 1946, in Kenova. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Wesley Smith; her father, Othel Franklin Mayo; mother, Cleo Mayo; two brothers, George Othel "Doodle" Mayo (Dottie) and Jerry Roger Mayo (Gladys). Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Jerry Smith (Kathy), Gregory Smith (Stephanie), Colin Jeffrey Smith and Christopher Smith (Kerri), and sister, Patty Lewis (Rodney); grandchildren, Jason Smith (Rebecca), Amanda Ferguson, Jennifer Smith, Colin Wesley Smith, Thomas Smith (Kayla), Zachary Smith (Sarah), Mary Smith, Brandy Smith, Olivia Smith and Clay Smith; great-grandchildren, Taylor Dixon, Mackenzie Smith and Abigail Ferguson, and Justin Hopkins, who she loved like a son; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A private viewing for family will occur before a public graveside service on Monday, February 10, at 1 p.m. at Docks Creek Cemetery. Pastor Scott Byard will officiate the service. Rollins Funeral Home of Kenova is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses of 2 South of Cabell Huntington Hospital, who provided excellent care during her last days, and to all who cared for her during her illness.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020