







POLLY V. TRAVIS, 81, of Kenova, went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Steve Willis at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery. Polly was born on June 17, 1937 in Logan, W.Va., to the late Nettie and Tom Davis. She was a loving wife, mom, and mamaw. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Cecil Travis, and her 11 siblings. She is survived by her children: Cecil T. Travis, Susan (Gary) Arthur, Cathy Sperry, Karen (Larry) Workman, and James W. (Jennifer) Travis; fourteen grandchildren, one of whom she raised: Billy (Jaima) Travis, Ashley, Alyshia, Lorenzo, Christi (Kyle), Tabby (Jon), Brandon, Wendi, Nathan (Sarah), Jared, Hannah, Melissa, Bethany (Tracy), and Austin; nineteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and a special friend, Melissa Brown. Friends may call from noon until service time on Wednesday March 6, 2019 at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.