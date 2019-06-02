







PRISCILLA HONORE GINGRICH TABOR, 85, of Culloden, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. Priscilla was born in Star City, Saskatchewan, Canada. She graduated from Culpeper County High School, Culpeper, Va., and was voted "Most Talented" by her senior class. She graduated from High Point College, High Point, N.C., with a double major in Sociology and Religion. She taught English at Franklin County High School in Rocky Mount, Va., then worked as Program Director at the YWCA of Roanoke, Va. One of the many Y events she arranged and attended was a hike up Flat Top Mountain of the Peaks of Otter, guided by the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club, where she was first introduced to Robert "Bob" Tabor, who became her future husband. Priscilla and Bob were married on May 20, 1961, in Roanoke, Va., by Priscilla's father, the Reverend Albert E. Gingrich, a Methodist minister. Priscilla was actively involved in the PTA and was instrumental in bringing cultural programming to her children's schools. She worked as an educator with the Cabell County Board of Education for 13 years. Doing arts and crafts with her children, grandchildren and the kindergartners in her classes held a very special place in her heart. She was an establishing member of the Cabell County Community Educational Outreach Service, known as the CEOS, and continued being a participating member for 42 years. She was a member of the Milton United Methodist Church for 46 years. Priscilla was a compassionate, beautiful and welcoming soul who positively impacted all who knew her. She believed love is more important than anything. Her warmhearted, gentle love and caring support carried us and brought magic to every day of our lives. She was a beloved wife and mother, loving Mimi - grandmother, and dear sister, aunt and friend. A star has fallen from the sky, but she lives on forever in our hearts. Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert J. Tabor; and her parents, Constance L. and Albert E. Gingrich. She is survived by her son, Daniel Tabor of Martinsburg W.Va.; daughter, Laura and Marty Fenik of Jackson, N.J.; daughter, Becky and Louis Holdstock and their three children of Cary, N.C.; sister, Carol and Ken Catron of Taylors, S.C.; and sister, Rosemary Parks of Hampton, Va.; her nephews, David, Greg, Jon and Brad Catron; and her nieces, Amber Turek and Marissa Parks. Family and friends may visit at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Milton United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life Service to honor Priscilla will follow at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Nancy White. A bereavement luncheon will be at noon at the church. Service will be 2 p.m. at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Milton United Methodist Church, Milton, WV; WV Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS), Room 309, Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701; or Faith In Action of the River Cities Inc., Huntington, WV 25703. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary