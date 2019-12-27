Home

QUENTIN D. FORSHEY

QUENTIN D. FORSHEY Obituary

QUENTIN D. FORSHEY, 96, of Ashland, husband of Gloria Baker Forshey, died Dec. 25 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Precision Frame and Alignment in Catlettsburg, Ky. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 29, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Old Orchard Christian Church, 3600 Blackburn Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019
