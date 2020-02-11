|
|
RALPH BERNARD "SKIP" SIMON, 83 of Huntington, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Services will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Donald Scott officiating. Burial will be private at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He was born December 27, 1936 in Huntington, the son of the late Ralph Bernard Simon Sr. and Esther Burns Simon. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two grandsons, Luke Allen Simon and Joe Pack and a step-daughter, Sharon Pack. He was a graduate of Huntington High School. Ralph was a U.S. Army Veteran and was retired with 30 years of service from INCO Alloys International (Special Metals). He was a member of Waverly Road Baptist Church and a 50 year member of Huntington Lodge #53 AF&AM. He is survived by his wife, Carol G. Simon; children, Lynn Garrett and husband, Michael James of Chesapeake, Va.; Mark Simon and wife, Karen of Huntington and Beth Ann Huffman and husband, Rodney of Pickerington, Ohio; step-children, Robert Newlon of Huntington, Mary Newlon of Clarksville, Tenn., and Sheree (Jim) Overfelt of Juneau, Alaska; and twenty-one grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a host of friends. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020