RALPH DAVID CAMPBELL, 54, of Ashland, husband of Jennifer Parrish Campbell, died February 14. He worked for Creative Financial Insurance Group. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Point Isabel Cemetery, Washington Township, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Cannonsburg Mortgage Fund. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
