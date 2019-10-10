The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
RALPH DAVID PORTERFIELD


1974 - 2019
RALPH DAVID PORTERFIELD, 45, of Huntington, son of David Michael Porterfield of Huntington and the late Linda Kay Porter Porterfield, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at his residence. He was born August 16, 1974, in Charleston, W.Va. Ralph was a 1992 graduate of Charleston Catholic High School, a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and had worked at area grocery stores and fast food restaurants. Ralph David enjoyed tennis, baseball, snow skiing, reading and mostly enjoyed being with his friends. In addition to his father, he is survived by a sister, Debra Michelle Grant and her husband Christopher Grant of Morgantown. Funeral services will be conducted noon Friday, October 11, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Kevin Mackey officiating. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston, with a committal service at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Friends may visit family one hour prior to services Friday at Chapman's Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019
