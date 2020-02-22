|
RALPH DONALD WEBB, 87, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on February 18, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. He was born November 14, 1932, the son of the late Halsey and Myrtle Sexton Webb. He is survived by his wife, Pauline Forbush Webb. Ralph graduated from South Point High School and enlisted into the United States Army, where he defended his country in the Korean War. He retired from Armco Steel after many years of service as a steel worker. Ralph enjoyed camping and planting a big garden every year. He loved spending time with his family and friends and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Pierce, and a brother, Leonard "Dean" Webb. In addition to his wife, those that are left to cherish Ralph's memory are three daughters, Mary (Joseph) Sloan of Chesapeake, Ohio, Donna Hughes of South Point, Ohio, and Debra (Stephen Burchett) Doby of Minford, Ohio; three grandsons, Ryan Webb of South Point, Ohio, Daniel (Shana) Fraley of Ironton, Ohio, and Andrew (Rachael) Fraley of Waterloo, Ohio; three granddaughters, Rachael Copley of South Point, Ohio, Mindy (Will) Breedan of Milton, W.Va., and Jessica (Josh) Downing of South Point, Ohio; a great-granddaughter that lived with him, Kyla Copley, and several other great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Patrick of South Point, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton, with Pastors Todd Warner and Roger Pierce officiating. Interment will follow the service at Ice Creek Cemetery, Deering, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Military graveside rites will be provided by Post 8850. Online condolences may be made to the Webb family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.