RALPH E. SCHENK

RALPH E. "JACK" SCHENK, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at home. He was born on June 19, 1934, in Marietta, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Jane Schenk Barth and Ralph Schenk Sr., and two brothers-in-law, Charlie Bill Whitley and Kimball "June" Whitley. He is survived by wife of 63 years, Mabel L. Whitley Schenk; son, Rick (Raetta) Schenk; and daughter, Vicky Ferguson; grandkids, Crystal (Kevin) Fuller, Dustin Schenk and Darren Colburn; great-grandkids, Wyatt Schenk, Tyler, Blake and Hailey Sammons; sister, Cindy Schenk; brother, Phil (Sue) Schenk; sisters-in-law, Gloria (Darrell) Riley, Janie (Dan) Bonner, Catherine Whitley, Cleora Whiley; brothers-in-law, Jack (Sharon) Whitley, Lee (Fran) Whitley; special friends, Kris Sammons and Connie Ramey; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was a devotional leader, ordained deacon and a Sunday school teacher. The Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Rick Miller. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. The visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on December 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2019
