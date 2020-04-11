|
|
|
RALPH E. STEINBECK, 60, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Teresa Steinbeck, died April 9 at home. He was formerly Rio Grande (Ohio) Police Chief, a Gallia County Sheriff's deputy, and worked at the Gallipolis Police Department and EMS. He retired from Bob Evans and Leslie Small Trucking as a driver. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2020