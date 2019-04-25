|
RALPH EDWARD BAKER, 69, of Ranger, W.Va., died Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was born May 9, 1949, in West Hamlin, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his mother, Garnett Chaney Ross; father, Mathew Baker; brothers, Hilbert Baker (Imogene Baker), Chuck Baker (Rose Baker). He is survived by his wife, Lena Baker; son, Mike Baker (Tera) of West Hamlin, W.Va.; daughters, Anna Vaughan (Ethan) of Ironton, Ohio, Rebecca Ruffin (Mark), June Holland (Randy Wilson), Jennifer Holland; grandchildren, Jarred Baker, Nathan Baker, Tyler Freer, Brandon Birchett, Jaydon Ruffin, Landon Ruffin, Ashdon Ruffin, Abigail Wilson, Brooklynn Turley; brothers, Ron Baker (LaDonna) of Ranger, W.Va., Doug Baker (Anna) of Longview, TX; sisters, Avanelle Price (J.C. Neace) of Ranger, W.Va., Lois Moore (Jack) of Virginia Beach, Va. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Clifford Ellis officiating. The burial will follow in the Brewster Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. A visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019