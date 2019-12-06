Home

RALPH G. NELSON Obituary

RALPH M. NELSON, 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. Ralph worked as a manager of Belle's ladies shop in downtown Huntington for 38 years until he purchased Belle's in 1990. He was the "go to" guy for fashion, and sponsored Miss West Virginia in the Miss America Pageant in the '50s and '60s. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Elizabeth Nelson; brothers, Gene, Glenn and Howard; and sisters, Gwendine, Beatrice and Brenda. He is survived by a brother, Bill Nelson of Tennessee; special friends and caregivers, Willie and Debra Day; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with his brother, Bill Nelson, officiating. Burial will follow in Nelson Family Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019
