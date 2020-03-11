Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
(304) 736-8986
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Pea Ridge United Methodist Church
Huntington, WV
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Ridgelawn Memorial Park
Huntington, WV
View Map

DR. RALPH J. TURNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. RALPH J. TURNER Obituary

DR. RALPH J. TURNER, 80, of Huntington, died at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House on March 9, 2020, following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was surrounded by Barbara, his wife of 58 years, and loving children and grandchildren. Ralph and Barbara met in the marching band at Marshall University. She played clarinet and he played trumpet. They were married Aug. 19, 1961, and have four children â€" Tamera (Gary Procop), Christopher (Erica), Amy (Jarvis Lang) and Matthew (Roxy), nine grandchildren (Kinsey, Haley, London, Aidan, Mila, Zachariah, Allia, Presley, Berlin) and two great-grandchildren (Walker, Winnie). Ralph was a professor of journalism at Marshall University for 32 years and mentored thousands of students throughout his career. He was born in Huntington March 15, 1939, and was graduated from Huntington Vinson High School in 1957. He received bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Marshall and a Ph.D. in journalism and mass communications from Ohio University. He also studied graphic design at the Rochester (N.Y.) Institute of Technology. Ralph worked as a reporter at The Herald-Dispatch and The Charleston Gazette and editor of The Wayne County News, and also did writing, editing and design work for Marshall and numerous newspapers and companies. He taught at Ohio University and Florida A&M University, but he always cited Barbara, his children and their families as his pride and joy. Dr. Turner and his colleague and lifelong friend, Dr. George Arnold, were widely recognized as among Marshall's top professors. Ralph took incredible pride in the success of his students and followed them throughout their careers. He will be fondly remembered for his classroom antics and love of bad puns and pranks. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, Huntington, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park and will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the Arnold-Turner Journalism Scholarship Fund at Marshall University. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RALPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -