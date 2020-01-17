|
RALPH L. SAUNDERS, 98, from Weeki Wachee, Florida, formerly from Huntington, W.Va., passed from life into a heavenly rest, surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Oak Hill Hospital, Weeki Wachee, Florida. Funeral services will be conducted at Reger Funeral Chapel and burial will follow at Woodmere Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Ralph, also known as Uncle Bud and Pops, was born August 20, 1921, in Wayne County, West Virginia, a son of the late Charles H. and Lillian Grace Wellman Saunders. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 1/2 years, Nina May Clay Saunders, who passed in 2001, two brothers, Charles and Don Saunders, and two sisters, Grace Marguerite Wells and Kathryn Meade. Those who survive are brother, Jim (Bonnie) Saunders, sisters, Dorothy Hibbard, Jean Osborne, Dolores (Jerry) Pittman; two sons, William R. (Tama) Saunders, Rodney Saunders; one daughter, Sally L. (Ralph) Davenport; six grandchildren, Danny and Dale Davenport, Angie (Mark) Johnston, Lori (Boyd) Angotti, Josh (April) Saunders and Jessica Figueroa; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members who loved him dearly. Ralph was a WWII combat veteran who had four beachhead landings and was in the invasion of Leyte in the Philippine Islands. He retired from Case Driveway Specialized and Heavy Haulers where he served as General Manager and VP. He was an innovator in the trucking industry, hauling missiles, dynamite and nitroglycerin, and was crucial in the hauling of the Apollo 11 Command Module. He loved to fish and enjoyed his loving family. He will be missed. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Chad Estep at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.