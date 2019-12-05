Home

RALPH M. NELSON, 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 3 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a manager of Belle's Ladies Shop in downtown Huntington until he purchased Belle's in 1990. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 7, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Nelson Family Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice House of Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019
