RAMONA L. STUART, 86, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, November 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Lewis T. Lillegram, her mother, Catherine W. Lillegram, her sister, Catherine Louise Fricke, and her husband, Clarence W. Stuart Jr. Ramona leaves behind two sons, Stephen Paul Stuart of Virginia Beach, Va., and John David Stuart of Huntington, W.Va. In addition, she leaves behind nieces, Cynthia Diane Fricke Jones of Huntington, W.Va., and Rebecca Lynn Fricke Elfallah of Germantown, Md., along with Cynthia's sons, Joel, Bill and Ben Jones, and Rebecca's daughters, Nadia, Hana, Sara and Amalie Elfallah. Ramona also leaves behind their respective husbands, Joel Patrick Jones and Mohamed Elamin Elfallah. She also leaves behind other family and friends at Grace Gospel Church, St. Mary's Medical Center, the Ronald McDonald House and Schlotzsky's in Huntington. At her request, there will be no viewing or funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missionary Fund at Grace Gospel Church in Huntington, W.Va. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019