RANDALL "RANDY" D. ABBOTT, 53, of Huntington, passed away July 18, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was born August 26, 1966, in Huntington, the son of Paul E. and Sandra Bias Abbott of Huntington, W.Va. Randy was preceded in death by his father. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one brother, Paul B. Abbott of Proctorville, Ohio; an aunt and uncle, Bill and Pam Crosswhite of Colorado Springs, Colo. Graveside services were held privately at 11 a.m. on July 19, 2019, with Pastor Tom Bottoms officiating. Burial was in Highland Cemetery, Huntington.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 20, 2019