







RANDALL KEITH KISOR, 59, of Ona, passed away Sunday May 5, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Brother David Fairburn. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. He was born April 13, 1960 in Cabell County, a son of the late Leroy Kisor and Earnestine Kisor Kirtley. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, George and Tommy Kisor. He was an employee of Morrison's Plumbing for over 35 years. Randy is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Trogdon Kisor; sons and daughter-in-law, Ryan Keith Kisor, and Tanner Lee and Grace Kisor, of Ona; father-in-law and mother-in-law, who thought of him as a son, Bill and Gloria Trogdon of Huntington; sisters, Susie Sammons of Huntington, Rose Cremeans and Teresa (Rick) Meadows of Ona; sister-in-law, Alice Kisor of Lesage; several nieces and nephews, and very special friends, who were like his second family, Eugene Morrison, Marlena Smith, Brian Morrison and Evelyn Fykes. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at wwwtimeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 9, 2019