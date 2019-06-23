Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RANDALL RICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RANDALL T. "RANDY" RICE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RANDALL T. "RANDY" RICE Obituary




RANDALL T. "RANDY" RICE, 61, formerly of Huntington, died February 26, 2019. He was born August 30, 1957, the beloved son of the late T.H. "Tom" Rice and Barbara J. Rice. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard A. Rice. He is survived by a sister, Martha Rice-Ringo of Louisville, Ky., and a brother, Russell L. "Rusty" Rice. Randy worked at Cabell Huntington Hospital for more than 42 years as a nursing assistant in the Emergency Room. He was a very loving and caring man.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries