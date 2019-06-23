|
RANDALL T. "RANDY" RICE, 61, formerly of Huntington, died February 26, 2019. He was born August 30, 1957, the beloved son of the late T.H. "Tom" Rice and Barbara J. Rice. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard A. Rice. He is survived by a sister, Martha Rice-Ringo of Louisville, Ky., and a brother, Russell L. "Rusty" Rice. Randy worked at Cabell Huntington Hospital for more than 42 years as a nursing assistant in the Emergency Room. He was a very loving and caring man.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 23, 2019