RANDY A. HOLT, 63, of Fort Gay, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his home. Mr. Holt was born February 3, 1956, in Louisa, Ky., the son to the late Elwanda Joy (Andrews) and Clyde Edward Holt Sr. He was retired from Argus Energy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lana Holt. Survivors include his wife, Emma Jane Holt; children, Jonathon Holt, Amanda Parsley, Angela McClaskey and Edward James Dishmon; grandchildren, Austin Holt, Duke Parsley, Josie Parsley, Elijah Parsley, Betty Jane Parsley and Gus Parsley; sisters, Elizabeth Joy Jackson and Cindy Locke; and brother, Clyde Edward Holt Jr. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Dick Maynard officiating. Burial will follow in Lynch Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 11 a.m. until time of services. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Holt.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019