Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
(304) 736-8986
Service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
livestreamed at the Henson & Kitchen Mortuary Facebook page, www.facebook.com/hensonandkitchen
RANDY LEE SWAIN


1951 - 2020
RANDY LEE SWAIN Obituary

RANDY LEE SWAIN, 68, of Ceredo, husband of P. Joyce Swain, died April 13. Funeral service will be noon April 16, Christ Temple Church, Huntington; burial following in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. In light of current public health concerns, those attending are asked to respect social distancing. The service will be livestreamed at noon on the Henson & Kitchen Mortuary Facebook page, www.facebook.com/hensonandkitchen. Condolences may be expressed at www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020
