







RANDY TREDWAY, 66, of Willow Wood, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was born June 29, 1953, in Ironton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, John "Jack" Tredway, and two brothers-in-law, Roger Tackett and Jack Thornton. He was retired from D.J. Manufacturing in South Point, Ohio. He was a member of Scottown Independent Church where he was superintendent and lay leader for over 40 years. Randy loved his church and dedicated his life to loving the Lord. He is survived by his wife, Jane Tredway; mother, Dorothy Tredway of Willow Wood, Ohio; two sons, Kevin (Lisa) Tredway of Ashland, Ky., and Stephen Tredway of Huntington; five grandchildren, Jacob, Michael, Hannah, Melissa and Zachary Tredway; one sister, Linda (Doug) Morris of Proctorville, Ohio; four brothers, John (Brenda) Tredway of Lakeland, Fla., George Tredway of Willow Wood, Ohio, Carl (Brenda) Tredway of Willow Wood, Ohio, and Robert (Tammy) Tredway of Willow Wood, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law, Judy Thornton of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Joyce Tackett of South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Mike Triplett and Pastor Harold Hamlin. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 14, 2019