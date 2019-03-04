







RAY SIMPKINS, 95, passed peacefully at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center on March 2, 2019. He was a good man. During WWII he volunteered for the U.S. Army Air Corp, working first as a mechanic and then as a B-24 pilot. He served overseas in Italy where he was twice shot down. The second time, he was captured and spent 14 months in German Stalag Luft 3 and then Nuremberg prisoner of war camps before being liberated by the U.S. Army in May of 1944. He used his vast problem-solving skills during his lengthy career at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant. He never lost his love of flying and spent many hours building and tinkering on airplanes in his workshop. Ray is survived by his wife of 35 years, Betty; his children, Mike, Patti and Jeff; his stepchildren, Karen, Laura and Mathew; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elijah and Effie Mae, and wife, Peggy Joyce. Viewing will be held at Boyer Funeral Home, 125 West 2nd St, Waverly, Ohio 45690 from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, a remembrance can be sent to Hospice Chillicothe VA Medical Center, 17273 State Rt 104, Chillicothe, OH 45601. www.boyerfuneral.com Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary