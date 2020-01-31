Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Addison Cemetery
Addison, OH
RAYMOND ALLEN PERRY


1954 - 2020
RAYMOND ALLEN PERRY Obituary

RAYMOND ALLEN PERRY, age 65, of New Haven, W.Va., born May 6, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, January 27, 2020. Raymond is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Weyersmiller Perry, also from New Haven, W.Va.; a daughter, Betty (Perry) Callahan, and grandchildren, Quinn (Stover) Malone of Green River, Wyo., Pvt. Jerimiah Stover, USMC San Diego, Calif.; stepson, Andrew J. Henderson (Jacqueline) of Lexington, Ky., and step-grandchildren, Estrella and Rainier. Raymond is also survived by two brothers, Rodney D. Perry of Vinton, Ohio, John E. Perry (Kelli) of Winfield W.Va., and numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. Raymond was preceded in death by parents, Ray and Betty J. Perry of Addison, Ohio, a sister, Kathy, paternal grandparents, Haran and Angeline Perry, and maternal grandparents, Harry and Edna Ray of Ona, W.Va. Being a disabled veteran, Raymond was most proud of serving his country in the United States Army, where he earned several awards, citations and medals. He attended and graduated from Chesapeake High School at Chesapeake, Ohio. He was also retired as an owner/operator truck driver. Raymond loved his wife, Pat, daughter, Betty, and grandchildren, and expressed many times how much he appreciated all the kindness and love bestowed on him over the years by his family and friends. Raymond will be laid to rest in Addison Cemetery, Addison, Ohio. Based upon Raymond's wishes, there will be a graveside military service only on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. Arrangements are being made by the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020
