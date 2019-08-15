|
RAYMOND CLIFFORD GIBSON, "Hoot," 97, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed on to Heaven Monday, August 12, 2019, at Heritage Center. Ray was born April 5, 1922. As a young man, Ray joined the Civilian Conservation Corps and worked on the Lake Mead Project in Nevada. He also served with distinction as a member of the U.S. Army in the South Pacific during World War II. He retired from Houdaille Industries with 33 years of service. Ray was a devoted family man, a good neighbor and a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Cumpston Gibson, his son, Raymond Michael "Mike," his parents, Lily and Robert Gibson, and all 12 of his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Diane Simpson (Gary) and their children Brett Simpson, Amy Blake (Ken) and Brady Simpson (Lisa); his son, Timothy Gibson (Anita) and their children Andrea Gibson, Marilyn Copeland (Victor) and Cassie Price; and by the children of Mike Gibson, Michael Gibson (Keri), Tera Floyd, Mathew Gibson (Angie) and Reagan Berry. Ray leaves 14 great-grandchildren. His family wishes to thank the staff members of the Heritage Center for their care and friendship. Thanks also to a special friend, Mrs. Patty Nelson, and to Ray's roommate, Bill Daley. Like his wife, Ray became a donor to the Human Gift Registry program at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. There will be a dual service at a later date.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019