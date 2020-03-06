|
RAYMOND DALE STEPHENS, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. He was born September 7, 1945, son of the late Rev. Clyde R. Stephens and Emmagene Stephens. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Rosalee Faulkner Stephens, whom he married on October 7, 1977. He graduated from Fairland High School and was a Vietnam War veteran and a member of the American Legion. He was a member of Lucinda United Baptist Church and also attended The Finley Methodist Church in Proctorville, Ohio. He retired in 2017 from Inland Mutual Insurance Company in the maintenance department. His passion was always to help others, and he loved to attend car shows. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Brian Simpson. Along with his wife, he is survived by a sister, Joyce Swann of Proctorville, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Mary K. Faulkner of Ironton, Ohio; one brother-in-law, Charlie Faulkner of South Point, Ohio; four nieces, Sabrina Simpson of Proctorville, Ohio, Angie (Mike) Sword of White Hall, Ohio, Kelli (John) Chapman of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Rebecca (Nathan) Hampton of Ashland, Ky.; one nephew, Jonathan Faulkner of Nashville, Tenn.; four grand-nieces, Emily, Catey, Jamie and Amanda Simpson; three grand-nephews, Jonathan Simpson, Nathaniel Mayfield and Chase Mayfield; and a host of other family and friends. The family would like to thank the ones that helped us and others that kept us in their thoughts and prayers. Also, thanks to the VA Medical Center, HIMG, St. Mary's Medical Center and the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Shirley Ball and Timothy Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in The Garden of Peace in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Military graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16. Visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.