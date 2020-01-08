The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
RAYMOND DAVID BROWN


1944 - 2020
RAYMOND DAVID BROWN Obituary

RAYMOND DAVID BROWN, 75, of Richmond, Ky., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away January 3, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. He was born September 22, 1944, in Chicago, Ill., a son of the late Raymond Bernard Brown and Eva Marie Klindworth Brown. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Dean Brown; daughter, Jessica Marie Brown of Richmond, Ky.; sons, David Brown (Houda), Tony Brown and Jason Brown (Carin Clark); sisters and brothers-in-law, Gloria and Larry Ryan, Nancy and Sam Myers, and Barbara Flugel; four grandchildren, Cheyenne, Korina, Kailee and Eva; and one great-grandchild, Austin James. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020
