







RAYMOND DOUGLAS SIZEMORE, 80, of Barboursville, W.Va., formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his residence. He was born January 5, 1939, in Williamson, W.Va., a son of the late Raymond Oscar and Christine Banks Sizemore. Raymond was a loving father and enjoyed spending time as a social bike rider for American Legion 490. He was fondly known by many as "Magic Man." He had retired as a Stone Mason and was a member of the Bricklayers Local 55 of Columbus, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Sizemore Carter. Raymond is survived by two children, Chris Sizemore (Farrah) and Nikki Sullivan, both of Barboursville, W.Va.; and one brother, John Hughes of Oahu, Hawaii; two grandchildren, Whitley Sizemore Bowman of Huntington and Katelynn Sullivan of Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hatten-Newman Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Special thanks to Hospice of Huntington for their loving care. Flowers are appreciated, or contributions may be made to Hospice in memory of Raymond. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary