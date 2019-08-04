The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND DWIGHT WALKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND DWIGHT WALKER Obituary




RAYMOND DWIGHT WALKER, 65, of Huntington, passed away Aug. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Allen Newsome. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. He was born April 21, 1954, in Huntington, a son of the late "Jiggs" Larra Lee Walker and Faye Spears Walker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Walter Lee Walker. He is survived by one daughter, Heather and Patrick Smith of Ironton, Ohio; one son, Jarod and Kelly Walker of Proctorville, Ohio; siblings, Janice Harmon of Barboursville, Larry and Sandy Walker of Winfield, W.Va., Johnny Walker of Barboursville, Debbie and Jim Harmon of Lesage, Fred Walker of Marlinton, W.Va., Jennifer and Mark Ball of Russell, Ky., and Jeanette and Norman Shafer of White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Elisabeth, Emilia, Jaden, Andrew and Ryan; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now