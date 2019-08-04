|
RAYMOND DWIGHT WALKER, 65, of Huntington, passed away Aug. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Allen Newsome. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. He was born April 21, 1954, in Huntington, a son of the late "Jiggs" Larra Lee Walker and Faye Spears Walker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Walter Lee Walker. He is survived by one daughter, Heather and Patrick Smith of Ironton, Ohio; one son, Jarod and Kelly Walker of Proctorville, Ohio; siblings, Janice Harmon of Barboursville, Larry and Sandy Walker of Winfield, W.Va., Johnny Walker of Barboursville, Debbie and Jim Harmon of Lesage, Fred Walker of Marlinton, W.Va., Jennifer and Mark Ball of Russell, Ky., and Jeanette and Norman Shafer of White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Elisabeth, Emilia, Jaden, Andrew and Ryan; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019