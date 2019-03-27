|
RAYMOND EVANS, 88, of Milton, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Genesis Health Care, Teays Valley, W.Va. He was born December 8, 1930, a son of the late Walter and Violet Porter Evans. He is also preceded in death by three sisters, Halene Moore, Geraldine McDonald and Wanda McComas. He is survived by two brothers, Rex (Irene) Evans of Milton and Leonard (Angela) Evans of Huntington. The family wishes to thank Genesis Health Care for the kind, loving care they have provided him for the past three years. A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019