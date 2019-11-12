|
|
|
RAYMOND L. PAYNE, 89, of Ironton, husband of Nazlie Madlom Payne, died Nov. 10. He retired from AT&T as a District Executive. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 14, Beech Street Christian Church, Ashland; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation after 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. Donations are suggested to the mentioned church, or Community Hospice Care Center. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019