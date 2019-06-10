|
RAYMOND LEE INSCOE, 77, of Chillicothe, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio. He was born July 24, 1941, in Huntington, a son of the late Clayton Henry and Lillian Garnet Armstrong Inscoe. A sister, Jennie Valentine, and two brothers, Clayton Inscoe and James Inscoe, also preceded him in death. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in Korea. Survivors include a son, Robert (Regina) Inscoe of Huntington; a daughter, Tamara S. Johnson (Thomas Poff) of Huntington; two grandchildren, Danielle Inscoe and Aaron Johnson; a great-granddaughter, Emma Rose Johnson; a brother, Bobby (Mae) Inscoe of Huntington; and a sister, Shirley Blake of Lantana, Fla. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Angela Gay Kincaid officiating. Burial will be in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio, with military graveside rites conducted by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 10, 2019