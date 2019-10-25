The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND THACKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND LEE THACKER Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND LEE THACKER Jr. Obituary




RAYMOND LEE THACKER JR., 72, of South Point, Ohio, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born May 1, 1947 in Huntington, a son of the late Raymond Lee Thacker Sr. and Etta E. Dillon Thacker. He was also preceded in death by his good friend, Jerry Hall. He and his wife were the owners and operators of Thacker's Body Shop. Lee is survived by his wife, Lorna L. Brooks Thacker; a daughter, Shari Thacker Taynor and her husband, Bryan of Columbus, Ohio; a brother, Roger Thacker and his wife, Jan of Chillicothe, Ohio; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lisa Brooks Tibbetts and Greg Tibbetts of Columbus, Ohio; and very good friends, Cora Hall and Simon Gore. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio with Pastor Jackie Kackley offiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now