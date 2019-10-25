|
RAYMOND LEE THACKER JR., 72, of South Point, Ohio, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born May 1, 1947 in Huntington, a son of the late Raymond Lee Thacker Sr. and Etta E. Dillon Thacker. He was also preceded in death by his good friend, Jerry Hall. He and his wife were the owners and operators of Thacker's Body Shop. Lee is survived by his wife, Lorna L. Brooks Thacker; a daughter, Shari Thacker Taynor and her husband, Bryan of Columbus, Ohio; a brother, Roger Thacker and his wife, Jan of Chillicothe, Ohio; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lisa Brooks Tibbetts and Greg Tibbetts of Columbus, Ohio; and very good friends, Cora Hall and Simon Gore. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio with Pastor Jackie Kackley offiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019