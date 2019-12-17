|
RAYMOND LESTER BROWNING, 85, of Huntington, husband of Margie Browning, died Dec. 12 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired firefighter for the City of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Dec. 21, Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the Huntington First Church of the Nazarene.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019