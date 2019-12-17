Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND BROWNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND LESTER BROWNING

Send Flowers
RAYMOND LESTER BROWNING Obituary

RAYMOND LESTER BROWNING, 85, of Huntington, husband of Margie Browning, died Dec. 12 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired firefighter for the City of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Dec. 21, Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the Huntington First Church of the Nazarene.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -