RAYMOND LESTER "RAY" BROWNING, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was born November 2, 1934, in Huntington, a son of the late Edward R. and Lela Bessie Patrick Browning. He was also preceded in death by two brothers and sisters-in-law, William "Bill" and Deannie Browning and Carl Lee and Margaret Patrick Browning; and a great-grandson, Caleb Ryan Ray. Ray was a retired firefighter for the City of Huntington; served in the National Guard; and attended Huntington First Church of the Nazarene. Survivors include his beautiful bride of 64 years, Margie Birtcher Browning; three daughters and sons-in-law, Dianna Lynn and Eddie Wyatt of Asheville, N.C., Janet Kay and Richard Mitchell of Huntington, and Teresa Ann and David Ray of Huntington; a son and daughter-in-law, Raymond Lester Browning II and Melinda Browning of Park Hills, KY; ten grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan) Vann, Jodi (Joey) DeHart Estep, Amy (Mark) Joyce, Ryan (Kristy) Ray, Jay (Colleen) DeHart, Jeremy (Teresa) Ray, Bradley Ray, Natalie Browning, Austin Browning and Makayla Browning; and eight great-grandchildren, Noah Vann, Khloe Estep, Caroline Joyce, Esther Vann, Jackson DeHart, Parker DeHart, Maggie Ray and Cade Thomas. The family would like to thank Dallas Moore for his steadfast friendship and Kay Perry and Vicki Pasko for their loving care of Mom and Dad. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Marc Price officiating. The City of Huntington Firefighters will conduct Honor Guard services. Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will conduct military rites. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Huntington First Church of the Nazarene for purchasing an AED for the Family Life Center or the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019