







RAYMOND MELVILLE MORSE, 92, aka Papa/Da, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born September 12, 1926, in Detroit, Mich., the oldest child of Robert M. and Angeline Smith Morse. Family was very important to Ray. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy C. Moses Morse; three special children, Carol Rae Wilson (Jim), Douglas Ray Morse (Carrie) and Donald Brian Morse (Arlene); four grandchildren, Christin "Shell" Semler (Bill), Laura G. Ulrich (Matt), Marissa E. Ballinger and Aaron P. Morse (Devin); two step-grandchildren, Zane Wyrick (Karyn) and Jennifer Spurgeon (Steve); five great-grandchildren, Megan and Sara Semler, Allison and Bryce Ulrich, and Denver Raye Morse; five step-grandchildren, Kathryn and Jacob Wyrick, Samantha Leininger, Jordan Simmons and Nena Spurgeon; and a great-great-granddaughter, Naomi Grace Leininger. A much-loved grandson, Drew R. Morse, also preceded him in death. Ray proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII aboard the USS Missouri and witnessed as the surrender was signed. He earned the Asiatic Pacific Medal, 2 stars, Victory Medal and American Theatre Medal. He was an active member of the USS Missouri Association until his death. Ray retired from Burroughs Corporate in 1976 after 30 years of service. He then opened Lawn Services and Lawn Sprinkler Services of Huntington and operated both businesses until he retired in 2014 at age 88. He was a licensed pilot and for many years was involved with youth sports and scouting as a leader, coach, umpire and active parent. His family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary. At his request, there will be no formal service and he will be cremated and his ashes buried at sea. Donations may be made in his name to the Cabell County Public Library, 455 Ninth Street, Huntington, WV 25701. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019